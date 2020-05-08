Billie Lou Dalton
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie Lou Dalton
1933-2020
Billie Lou "Skip" Dalton passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Skip was the only child born to William and Mary Lou Ricards in Kansas City, Missouri on January 3, 1933 and grew up in Kansas City and Tulsa, Oklahoma. She attended Will Rogers High School in Tulsa and spent several years at Oklahoma College for Women (now the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma) in Chickasha before marrying the love of her life Bob Dalton in 1952.
Except for a short stint overseas, Skip lived the remainder of her life in Tulsa and Houston. She loved being with her family, gardening, traveling, and entertaining.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Robert L. (Bob) Dalton. She is survived by her sons Cal Dalton (Connie) and Keith Dalton (Terri) of Houston and grandchildren Diana Starr, David, Michael, Kelly, and Collin.
A private viewing and funeral will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetary with Wick Stuckey of Chapelwood United Methodist Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Skip's name to the Alzheimer's Association or to the charity of one's choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Viewing
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved