Billie Lou Dalton
1933-2020
Billie Lou "Skip" Dalton passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Skip was the only child born to William and Mary Lou Ricards in Kansas City, Missouri on January 3, 1933 and grew up in Kansas City and Tulsa, Oklahoma. She attended Will Rogers High School in Tulsa and spent several years at Oklahoma College for Women (now the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma) in Chickasha before marrying the love of her life Bob Dalton in 1952.
Except for a short stint overseas, Skip lived the remainder of her life in Tulsa and Houston. She loved being with her family, gardening, traveling, and entertaining.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Robert L. (Bob) Dalton. She is survived by her sons Cal Dalton (Connie) and Keith Dalton (Terri) of Houston and grandchildren Diana Starr, David, Michael, Kelly, and Collin.
A private viewing and funeral will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetary with Wick Stuckey of Chapelwood United Methodist Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Skip's name to the Alzheimer's Association or to the charity of one's choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 8, 2020.