|
|
Billie Louise Bradford Brown
1926-2019
Billie Louise Bradford Brown, age 93, of Houston, TX passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born September 18, 1926 in Smackover, Arkansas to William and Gracie (Wynn) Bradford. She was a 1942 graduate of San Jacinto High School and a 1945 graduate of Rice University. She married Glenn Wood Brown on May 4, 1946 in Houston. She was a lifelong Sunday School teacher and servant of her church. After raising her children she became a member of the John McKnitt Alexander Chapter of the NSDAR-National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, The Ladies Reading Club of Houston (Chartered in 1902), The American Museum Society of Houston Baptist University, The Guild of Houston Baptist University. She and her husband Glenn are the benefactors of an endowed scholarship at Houston Baptist University for students who need assistance finishing their degree.
Mom, "Mamaw" lived a long and full blessed life. Having been an only child who grew up moving from oil field to oil field in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas, she had six children of her own. To her children she was the ultimate homemaker, manager, organizer, cook, teacher, seamstress, roommother, party planner, and decorator. As a special gift from her children she received 18 grandchildren, and from them, 23 great grandchildren. She knew each one of them and they were her life and joy until the Lord took her home. Mamaw and Papaw were married 63 years and left a legacy of love and commitment to their family. They imparted a deep foundation of faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and their lives have left an engraved impression on each of our hearts. It is that faith that has carried her through life leaving an impression of love and acceptance to all who came in contact with her. Her home and kitchen were always open to all who passed the threshold of her home.
She is survived by her six children and their spouses, Glenn Jr. and Kim Brown, Steve and Marcia Brown, Rod and Madeline Brown, Ken and Sandy Brown, Lauryn and Danny Hansen, Lennard and Jane (Reynolds) Brown, her 18 Grandchildren and 23 Great-Grandchildren.
The last days of her life were surrounded by all her family who stood by as the Lord prepared and ushered her into her heavenly inheritance.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019