BILLY I. BEEMAN (1930 – 2019)

RUTH M. BEEMAN (1933 – 2019)

2019

This is the final mortal chapter of a true love story. Billy Irvin Beeman passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 with his family at his side, preceded in death by the love of his life, Ruth Jeanette Mathison Beeman, just 44 hours earlier on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Bill was born to Roy Irvin Beeman and Fred Brown (Mom) Beeman in Amarillo, Texas on November 25, 1930 and Ruth came into this world on June 12, 1933 to Arthur Norbeck Mathison and Alma Christine Eitland Mathison in Woodville, Wisconsin.

Bill graduated from Amarillo High School in 1949 and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Architectural Engineering from the University of Colorado in 1953. Ruth's family moved to Dallas, Texas when she was five years old. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1951 and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Southern Methodist University in 1954. Bill and Ruth's earthly journey began together in Port Arthur, Texas. They were married on February 4, 1956 and their partnership spanned 63 years. Bill and Ruth raised four children, all sons, in Port Arthur and on to Houston in 1966.

Bill was a registered professional engineer and worked for Texaco for 32 years, retiring at age 55. Ruth was a junior high school teacher in Port Arthur prior to marrying Bill and staying home to raise their boys. In Bill's retirement years, he attained his realtor license and became a house husband as Ruth pursued an accounting career.

The family's defining achievement, and pride and joy, is their lake house at Lake Livingston. Building began in 1974 and occupied the Beeman Construction Company (Bill, Ruth, their teenage sons, and family and friends) on weekends and vacations for two and a half years. This family-bonding experience has led to many fun-filled weekends and vacations of boating, skiing, sailing, sailboarding, and just hanging out on the front porch watching the sun set over the lake for over 45 years. Yes, it is still standing.

After Ruth retired, she and Bill were inseparable. They were active members of Life Church Fort Bend where Ruth was known for her delicious homemade cookies and Bill his stewardship. Bill and Ruth also enjoyed community service. Their true passions were their family, traveling the world, and spending time at their beloved lake house.

Bill and Ruth were predeceased by their mothers and fathers, Bill's three brothers and sister. Bill and Ruth are survived by their four sons and daughter-in-law, Arthur Beeman, James and Toni Dishongh Beeman, Thomas Beeman and Daniel Beeman. Ruth is survived by her sisters, Mavis Wolf and Margaret Mathison.

Bill and Ruth have four grandchildren, Jacob Beeman and his wife Kristen, Linsei Beeman, Brett Beeman and his wife Jordan, and Cody Beeman. They have one great-grandchild, Caroline Beeman, with another on the way.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Landon Ridge Assisted Living, 770 Brooks Street, Sugar Land, TX 77478. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Hearts and Hands Foundation or Fort Bend Meals on Wheels. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 25, 2019