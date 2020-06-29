Billy Bob Stewart1949-2020A quiet, kind, gentle man was called back home on Thursday, June 18th, 2020 after a difficult struggle with complications from diabetes. Billy Bob Stewart (known as Bill later in life) was born on January 12th, 1949 to Flora and Bobby Stewart of Wichita Falls, TX. Being one of four (and the only boy), Bill's younger days were filled with mischief and adventure around the family orchard. He attended Midwestern University on a tennis scholarship and then moved to Houston, TX to pursue a career in the oil and energy field. He worked for Petco, Q Services, Key Energy, and Energy Rental Tools before retiring in 2019. He enjoyed coaching his son, Ted, and daughter, Kate, playing soccer and later in life watching his grandchildren perform and compete in their various activities. An avid Cowboys fan, often you could gauge his mood by how well the Cowboys were doing that particular season.Bill is preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles, nephew, several pets, and grandson. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Georgia, their two children Ted Stewart (Marlena) and Kate Boykin (DJ) and four grandchildren, Seth, Chasity, Alex and Maggie, his sisters Kathy Carr (Richard), Sandra Smith (Paul), and Becky Stewart, as well as several other family members.Services will be held on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 at 2:00pm at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77077 and streamed live on Facebook. Rest well, Bill Stewart, you are missed.