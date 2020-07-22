1/1
Billy Edison
1946 - 2020
Billy Edison
1946-2020
Billy Flowers Edison passed away on the evening of July 10, 2020, at the age of 74. His mother Clevie Roberson gave birth to Billy on April 5,1946 in Houston, TX. He graduated from Kashemre High School in 1964 then enlisted in the US Army. After completing his service, "Billy Cool" attended Texas Southern University. He was a hard worker at Bush Airport for 30+ years until he retired. Billy found the Lord in 2009 when he joined The Refreshing Church of Houston,TX. His calm, friendly, and reliable spirit will be missed by all those who knew & loved him. Respects can be paid during his Virtual Memorial service...July 24, 2020 @6pm (Zoom ID 482 222 9139 pw:9auDqb). Mr. Edison will be laid to rest at the Veteran's Cemetery.Thank you & God Bless!!

Published in Houston Chronicle from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Virtually at Zoom ID 482 222 9139 password:9auDqb
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
July 21, 2020
I have known Bro. Billy a number of years from Kashemre and New Zion Temple Church. He has been the same Bro. Billy when I would see him at the airport. May God give you strength to sustained you in these dark times.
Bishop Charles Tates
Friend
