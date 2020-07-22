Billy Edison

1946-2020

Billy Flowers Edison passed away on the evening of July 10, 2020, at the age of 74. His mother Clevie Roberson gave birth to Billy on April 5,1946 in Houston, TX. He graduated from Kashemre High School in 1964 then enlisted in the US Army. After completing his service, "Billy Cool" attended Texas Southern University. He was a hard worker at Bush Airport for 30+ years until he retired. Billy found the Lord in 2009 when he joined The Refreshing Church of Houston,TX. His calm, friendly, and reliable spirit will be missed by all those who knew & loved him. Respects can be paid during his Virtual Memorial service...July 24, 2020 @6pm (Zoom ID 482 222 9139 pw:9auDqb). Mr. Edison will be laid to rest at the Veteran's Cemetery.Thank you & God Bless!!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store