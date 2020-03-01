|
Billy Gene Hendrix, Sr.
1930-2020
Tuesday, February 25, 2020, Billy Gene Hendrix, Sr. exhaled in Waller, TX and inhaled in Heaven beside his Savior, Jesus Christ and the love of his life, Sue, who he had been longing to see.
Bill served in the US Army during the Korean War, earning the Bronze Star and Korean Service Medal. After being discharged, he went to work for Cameron Iron Works and thus began a 50-year Oilfield career. He started as a field hand with no experience. With his work ethic and integrity, retired as a V.P of Weatherford Intl. Years after retirement, he was still getting calls for advice on how to fix problems out in the field. It was said: "Where there are students of the oilfield, he shall always be their teacher."
His love and dedication to his family was unconditional, built on his love and devotion to Jesus Christ. For the last 14 years, Bill read the Bible through daily, cover to cover each year. He served in various capacities in the church and community. He always had a smile and twinkle in his blue eyes. Bill's ease in conversation made him a wonderful friend and mentor. He was loved and admired by everyone who knew him. We are sure God said, "Well done good and faithful servant."
He is preceded in death by his parents James and Virgie Hendrix; brothers James and Bobby Hendrix; grandson Mac Hendrix. Billy is survived by sons Billy Gene, Jr, (Sandy), Randy (Tracy), Glen (Annette), Tommy (Cindy), Lance (Rebecca),Tim (Janice) Shannon (Melissa); daughter Susie Byer; 26 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Canon Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Champion Cowboy Church.
[Guest Book @ www.canonfuneralhome.com]
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020