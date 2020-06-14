Billy "Bill" Wayne Klotz1925-2020Bill was born in Goose Creek, Texas (now Baytown) on October 9. 1925 to Louis Klotz and Lucy Elizabeth Klotz. He passed away on June 10, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Bill was a 1942 graduate of Reagan High School. He then began his studies at Texas A&M University, only to have WW2 rudely intervene. Bill served as a 2d Lieutenant and navigator on a B-24 bomber. While in training in Boise, Idaho, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Louise Brubaker on January 31, 1945. This started a stretch of 71 wonderful years of marriage.Following the war, Bill returned to Texas A&M. He graduated in 1948 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Shortly thereafter, he went to work for the Houston civil engineering firm, Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam (LAN). In 1952, Bill was transferred to the company's Victoria office. While in Victoria, Bill was very active in the local community. He served as President of the Chamber of Commerce, President of Junior Achievement, President of the Lions Club, Chairman of the Public Housing Authority, on the Salvation Army Advisory Committee, and as an elected member of the local School BoardIn 1968, Bill returned to Houston and was promoted to Vice President of LAN. In 1975, he was elected President of the company and continued to work tirelessly in the community. After his return to Houston, he served as President of the Consulting Engineers Council of Texas and Chairman of the Texas State Board of Professional Engineers. During this time, he received the ASCE Service to People Award and, in 1999, he was named a Texas A&M Distinguished Alumnus.Following his retirement from LAN in 1983, Bill served as the Director of Public Works for the City of Houston. In 1985, he and his son, Wayne Klotz, bought an engineering firm and created Klotz Associates. He remained active in the firm until his retirement in 1987.While work was very important to Bill, he loved the outdoors. For many years, he owned a lake house in Jonestown, TX on Lake Travis where he relaxed, boated and fished. He later bought 200 acres near Sealy, Texas and ran cattle and kids on the Rolling K Ranch. Many happy days were spent there, highlighted by his annual Easter family reunion.Both Bill and Dorothy loved to experience new sights, tastes and activities through extensive travel. Over the years, they visited all seven continents, even enduring a cyclone off the southern tip of South America, walking with penguins and seals at the South Pole and enjoying an African safari in Kenya.Bill was a man of faith and very active in his church. He served as a deacon and adult Sunday school teacher for many years at Tallowood Baptist Church.Bill and Dorothy had five wonderful children: Bill is survived by Lynda King and husband, Allen; Mary Lou McClung and husband, Hugh; Wayne Klotz and wife, Karen; and Kay Struzick and husband, Gary. Preceding Bill in death was his youngest son, William (Bill) L. Klotz and his beloved wife Dorothy. He was blessed with fifteen grandchildren and twenty-eight great grandchildren.A family graveside service was held on June 13. Memorial services will be held at Tallowood Baptist Church in the near future. Memorial contributions can be sent to Tallowood Baptist Church or the Bill W Klotz Presidential Scholarship at Texas A&M University.