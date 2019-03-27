Billy James Parker

1938-2019

Billy was born in Liberty, Texas on June 24, 1938. He grew up in Baytown, Texas, and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1956. He then attended The University of Texas in Austin, where he received his doctor of Pharmacy. Billy's career as a pharmacist began at Black's Pharmacy in Baytown. He soon moved to Houston, and went to work as the pharmacist at Foley's in Sharpstown Mall. In 1972, he bought a parcel of land in Hallettsville, Texas with his parents, Joy and Jim Parker. They began the Circle P Cattle Operation, raising and selling Red Brangus cattle. Though he enjoyed his work as a pharmacist, his love was being on the farm where he could relax and be outdoors. Billy was also an avid tennis player. He travelled all over the state and the country to compete in tournaments. He retired in the early 2000s, when he made Hallettsville his permanent home. There he continued to play tennis and even fill in as a relief pharmacist in town. Billy passed away on March 11, 2019 after an illness coupled with a broken hip. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joy Harris and Jim Ernest Parker. He is survived by his sister, Jere Sue Parker Alfano and her husband, Sam Alfano; his nephew Victor Alfano and his wife, Krissy; his niece Kelley Hofmann and her husband James Hofmann. He also had six great nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary