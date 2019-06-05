Home

Billy Wayne Moore

1926 - 2018
1926-2018
Billy Wayne Moore passed away at the age of 91. He achieved the rank of Commander and fulfilled his Naval Reserve duties while immersing himself in many business ventures. His most fulfilling challenge was forming and taking public his namesake company, MOORCO. He loved shooting marbles with great-grandsons Maximus and Ronin...and winning! Meeting great-grandson Jack was a delight.
Bill is predeceased by Lucille, the love of his life, with whom in 1947 he "launched 67 years of a God-Blessed loving partnership". He is survived by daughters Debra Lewis and Shelley Horwitz; grandchildren Shaina Karabinas, Jason Horwitz, Alexa Edwards, and Adrian Lewis; and great-grandchildren Maximus, Ronin, Jack, and Libby.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 5, 2019
