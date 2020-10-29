Billye Foy Faust
1929-2020
Billye Foy Faust died peacefully at home in Brenham, Texas on October 26, 2020 at the age of 91.
She is survived by her son David Faust and his wife Kelly King of Austin, two grandsons Clayton Faust of Houston and Evan Faust of Austin and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Bill Faust, her parents Robert Emmet Foy and Florence Elizabeth Foy, her sisters and brothers-in-law Imogene & Lee Saladino, Chestene & CF Mann, Martha Lou & Buster Bass, and her brother Everett Lee Foy.
Billye June Foy was born on September 16, 1929 in Houston, Texas to Florence & Robert Foy. She graduated from Jeff Davis High School in 1947, where she met her life-long friend Jules Freund. While attending Sam Houston State University, she met Billy Osborne Faust, who she married in 1950. Their only child, David Osborne Faust, was born in 1954.
Billye was a loving wife and devoted mother. She was an accomplished artist and a long-time member of the Fine Arts League of Brenham. In 2019 her works were recognized at the St. Peter's Fine Art Show & Auction. She was an active member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, the Fort Knightly Club and the Philo Sorority.
A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, October 30th at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in Brenham with Father Stephen Whaley officiating. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice Brazos Valley, 302 E. Blue Bell Road, Brenham, Texas, 77833.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, Texas 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com
