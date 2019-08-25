|
|
Birdie Eugenia Goodson Adam
1932-2019
Birdie Eugenia Goodson Adam passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Birdie was born in Houston, Texas, on April 12, 1932, to Clarence and Elsie Goodson. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Paul Alfred Adam, her parents Clarence and Elsie, and siblings Clarice, Nita, and Michael. Birdie and Paul were blessed with three children: Mark, Diane, and
Tim. She is survived by Mark and Kay Adam, Diane and Jim Charles, Tim and Debbie Adam, her sister Pat Brenan, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other dear friends and relatives. Birdie and Paul were married for 44 years before his passing in 1998. Birdie devoted her life to spending time with family, traveling, and enjoying life. She was a devoted Astros and Texans fan. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church 15235 Spring Cypress Road, Cypress, Texas. Donations in Birdie's memory can be made to St. John Lutheran Church Building Fund in lieu of flowers.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019