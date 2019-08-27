Home

Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
Birdie Adam
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
15235 Spring Cypress Road
Cypress, TX
Birdie Eugenia Goodson Adam

Birdie Eugenia Goodson Adam Obituary
Birdie Eugenia
Goodson Adam
1932-2019
Birdie Eugenia Goodson Adam passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019. The family will receive friends Friday August 30, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Klein Funeral Home, 16131 Champion Forest Drive, Spring, Texas. Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 31st at St. John Lutheran Church 15235 Spring Cypress Road, Cypress, Texas with burial to follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at Klein Funeral Home, 16131 Champion Forest Dr., Spring, Texas 77379, Friday, August 30th for 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Donations in Birdie's memory can be made to St. John Lutheran Church Building Fund in lieu of flowers.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019
