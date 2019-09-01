Home

Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 667-6505
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
the chapel of Clarewood House
7400 Clarewood
Houston, TX
Blake Dave Sarles Jr.


1926 - 2019
Blake Dave Sarles Jr. Obituary
Blake 'Dave' Sarles, Jr.
1926-2019
Blake 'Dave' Sarles, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Houston Texas. Dave was born October 29, 1926 in Bakersfield California, graduated from Brownwood HS, graduated from the University of Texas and South Texas College of Law. He served his country in WWII in the Army. His 33 year career was spent as General Counsel for Mortgage and Trust (now Mellon Mortgage Co.) in Houston. He enjoyed genealogy and spent many hours researching and recording the family history. He also enjoyed singing in the choir at Gethsemane Methodist Church, where he was a long time member.
Dave is predeceased by his father and step-mother, Blake and 'Liz' Sarles of Brownwood Texas, his mother, Gertrude Cochrun Hofstetter, and his sister, Lou Ann McDowell. His first wife, Wanda Ramey Sarles, from Grapeland Texas (daughter of Charlie and Mary (Lively) Ramey) passed away in 1999. He subsequently remarried Francis 'Colleene' Bradshaw who passed away in July 2019. He is survived by his sister, Jeanne (Mrs. W.A.) Werner, his children Sharon Sarles of Austin, Linda Sarles Cook (Sean) in San Antonio, his grandchildren, Joan Poltorak Blair (Wesley) of Woolfort, Patrick Cook and Mary Cook, both of San Antonio, 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held in Houston, in the chapel of Clarewood House, 7400 Clarewood (enter the building on Reims) on Saturday, September 7th at 2 pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019
