Blake Pippen1956-2020Blake Pippen was born on February 18, 1956 to parents Rosemary and Bill Pippen. He passed away on August 20, 2020 in Pasadena, Texas.Blake was the owner of South Texas Core Drilling since 1983.Blake is survived by his daughters, Shelly Thompson, her husband Stephen, and Christine Pippen; Father, William (Bill) Pippen; Brother, William (Billy) Pippen; Nephew, Kyle Pippen as well as numerous other extended family and friends.A Memorial Service will be held at Grand View Funeral Home on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10AM with Chaplin Rob Johnson officiating. Blake will take one last ride on his motorcycle after the service to his residence; Guests are welcome to join.