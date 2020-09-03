1/1
Blake Pippen
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blake's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blake Pippen
1956-2020
Blake Pippen was born on February 18, 1956 to parents Rosemary and Bill Pippen. He passed away on August 20, 2020 in Pasadena, Texas.Blake was the owner of South Texas Core Drilling since 1983.
Blake is survived by his daughters, Shelly Thompson, her husband Stephen, and Christine Pippen; Father, William (Bill) Pippen; Brother, William (Billy) Pippen; Nephew, Kyle Pippen as well as numerous other extended family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Grand View Funeral Home on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10AM with Chaplin Rob Johnson officiating. Blake will take one last ride on his motorcycle after the service to his residence; Guests are welcome to join.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Grand View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grand View Funeral Home
8501 Spencer Highway
Pasadena, TX 77505
2814796076
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grand View Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved