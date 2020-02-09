Home

Blondelle Homes


1930 - 2020
Blondelle Homes Obituary
Blondelle Homes
1930-2020
Blondelle Yvonne Ward Homes passed away on February 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 69 years, Samuel Jackson Homes. They met and fell in love in their teens and had a long and loving life together.
Blondelle was born on March 14, 1930, in Los Angeles, California and moved to Texas as a young child. She graduated from Lamar High School in Houston, Texas. In addition to raising her family of 4 children, she had a long, successful career in the Houston real estate market.
She is survived by her 4 children: Vicki Clark of Colorado, Dayna Zisman of Austin, Texas, Janet Muehlberg of Colorado, and Bill Homes of Houston, Texas; as well as 7 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
The Woodlawn Garden of Memories will be the final resting place where Blondelle and Samuel will be together for eternity. The family will meet for a private memorial on Saturday, February 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the in Blondelle's name.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020
