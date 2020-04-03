|
|
Bob L. Boyles
1939-2020
Bob L. Boyles was born on April 28, 1939, to Levi and Opal Boyles in Gladewater, Texas, the first of 5 children. He passed away March 30, 2020 with his family by his side.
After living in California, New Mexico and Houston, the family moved to Crosby, Texas in 1949, where Bob enrolled in the fifth grade in Crosby ISD, and that very same year, met the girl who would become the love of his life.
Bob graduated from Crosby High School in 1957, where he had been active in FFA as an officer, was class vice-president, and had been very active in Boy Scouts.
Bob enrolled in University of Houston when his education was interrupted by being drafted into the US Army. He was discharged from military service in 1960 after serving 18 months in Germany, with the rank of E-5, and was called back into the army in 1961 to serve a third year, which contributed to his forming many close, life-long friendships. One of his most enjoyable activities was participating in the many "Co-A" reunions with his army buddies.
On July 8, 1960, Bob married Joyce Polka and they were blessed with three children; Bob Jr., Belinda and Bethany, and the family resided in Crosby from 1963 to present.
Bob was employed at Pritchett Engineering and Machine for 28 years, followed by Montgomery Brothers, Marberry Machine, Montgomery Machine (Scottish firm) G & G Machine and was currently employed to USA Precision Machine. He was a member of NACE and ASME.
Bob was a member of Crosby United Methodist Church, having served on many committees. Co-founded and was president of the Crosby High School Football Booster Club (1975-1979). He was elected to the Board of Directors of the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department, then upon the founding of Harris County Emergency District #80, he became the President and served in that capacity until his death. He was Republican Precinct chairman and Harris County Election judge for many years. Bob proudly served as Commander of the Crosby American Legion Post 658. He was a committee member of Crosby Alumni Association and was a member of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Houston General Go-Texas Committee for 20 plus years and became a Lifetime Member.
Bob loved his family, and enjoyed hunting all across Texas, owning a ranch and raising Beefmaster and Longhorn cattle in both Harris and Kerr counties. He loved the time he and Joyce spent travelling in the USA with their family and in later years in Canada, Mexico, the UK, Europe, Czech Republic, Alaska, Hawaii, Scotland and many other countries in Europe.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Levi and Opal Boyles, brother Jerry Lynn, son Bob Jr., and best friend Clyde Clements.
Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, 8 months, Joyce, daughter Belinda and husband Jeff Armstrong; grandchildren Emily, Ashley (Kelly Staton), and Jeff Jr., great-grandchildren Baylor Marie and James Wyatt. Daughter Bethany and husband Matthew Gotthardt, Gotthardt children: Emily, Matthew, Holden and Korbyt. Sisters Sharron Montgomery, Rev. Vivian Boyles and Savahanna Boyles. In-Laws Raymond and Connie Polka, Joe Dee and Janet Polka, Carol Tepera and many loving nieces and nephews of the Polka, Tepera and Montgomery families.
It is a great wish of Bob's that there not be sadness nor mourning. Just to remember the joys that his past life has been. Due to the current situation in the United States, there will only be a graveside service for immediate family. A celebration of life to follow at a time to be announced later, with a gathering of everyone coming together.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2020