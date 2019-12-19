|
|
Bob Brown
1946-2019
Bob Brown was born in Chester County, Pennsylvania, on the 20th of August 1946, and entered eternal rest at Memorial Hermann Hospital Memorial City on Tuesday, the 17th of December 2019, peacefully in his sleep after valiantly fighting many medical problems stemming from diabetes.
Bob embraced life joyfully and dearly loved his family and friends, hunting, fishing, travel, fast cars, brown bears and bats. An avid outdoorsman, Bob visited every State Park in Texas and was active with The Nature Conservancy.
Bob believed his greatest achievement was service in the U.S. Marine Corps, and he rarely left home without his U.S. Marine Corps Veteran cap. During his last semester in high school in 1964 he and two buddies went to the recruiting office, they to sign up for the Marine Corps and Bob, the Air Force. The Air Force recruiter was at lunch so Bob's buddies talked him into signing with the Marines. Ever after, when asked why, he always responded "young and dumb."
After he first came to Texas to visit a fellow Marine veteran, Bob returned to Pennsylvania to pack to move to Texas. He served on the Texarkana Police Force, having graduated at the top of his class at the Police Academy and ever after revered law enforcement. While a police officer, Bob attended night school at and earned a degree from Texas A&M Commerce; thereafter he attended South Texas College of Law, from which he graduated in 1982. He was an assistant District Attorney in Bowie, Collin and Jefferson counties, after which Bob did condemnation work as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Texas and an Assistant City Attorney for the City of Houston. He tried more than 300 cases to juries. He took early retirement in 1997, shortly after marriage, to be free to travel with his new wife all over the U.S., to China, Russia, New Zealand, Australia, Tasmania, Central and South America, Canada, multiple times to Europe, and on many cruises. When not traveling he loved spending time at one of their weekend homes in the country near Brenham, tinkering with some of his 30 vehicles in the barn or at Jamaica Beach fishing or on the front deck watching birds in the Galveston Island State Park wetlands.
Left to celebrate his well-lived life and treasure his memory are his wife, Carol Dinkins, their 23rd wedding anniversary being the day of his funeral and interment; his step-children, Anne Briggs, Amy and Joseph Allen; and his deeply loved grandchildren, Garrett Briggs, Beck Briggs, Victoria Allen and Nathaniel Allen.
Bob was predeceased by his beloved late wife, Marolyn Chapman Brown, who died of cancer in 1991 at age 42.
Those honored to serve as pall bearers are Richard Eggert, Garrett Briggs, Beck Briggs, Tom Edmonds, Russell Richardson, and Joseph Allen. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Mark Eggert and Bill West.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from four o'clock in the afternoon until six o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 20th of December, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
The funeral service is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 21st of December, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 2353 Rice Boulevard in Houston, where the Rev. Karin Liebster, Associate Pastor, is to officiate.
The interment will immediately follow, via an escorted cortege, at Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery in Houston. All are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held at a venue to be announced during the service.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed towards The Texas Chapter of The Nature Conservancy at 318 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701; or to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (to benefit Texas Game Wardens), 2914 Swiss Ave., Dallas, TX 75204 or be made online.
Please visit Mr. Brown's online tribute at www.GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 19, 2019