Bob Edwin Brumley
1947-2020
Bob Edwin Brumley began his heavenly journey on April 16, 2020. Bob was born on December 3, 1947, in Mercedes, Texas, to Aaron and Royce Brumley. He grew up in Donna, Texas, where he developed his love of sports while playing as a Donna Redskin. He left the valley to attend the University of Houston on a football scholarship as a linebacker from 1966-1970. In the off-season, he learned to play golf, and the love for the game followed him throughout his life.
After college, Bob worked with Brown and Root in commercial construction. Bob married the love of his life, Karen Thaxton Brumley, in 1980, and they settled in Tomball, Texas, in 1984. He switched careers and worked in retail management at Walmart. In his free time, he played golf and formed life-long friendships as a member of the Tomball Country Club.
Bob was kind, charming, and had the best sense of humor. His greatest pride and joy were his two children, Shane Brumley and Melissa Brumley Kam. He passed on his love of sports to them and coached them throughout their youth and competitive sports.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron and Royce Brumley, and brother, William Brumley. Bob is survived by his wife, Karen Brumley; his son's family, Shane Brumley and Jeanette Zirlott, and grandsons, Brett Zirlott, Greyson Brumley, and Parker Brumley; his daughter's family Melissa and Chris Kam, and grandson, Benjamin Kam; his nieces Kim Brumley, Kathy Brumley LaGuardia, and Elizabeth Brumley; and countless friends.
Due to current government restrictions, the family will hold a private service at a later date. Please visit kleinfh.com to share your thoughts and memories of Bob.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020