I remember being at Uncle Bob (U.B.) and Aunt Mary's house when I was a tween. He and Aunt Mary would fly me and a few of my sisters out to their house. He introduced me and my sisters to the basketball players that he coached and took us to some of their basketball games. It was so much fun. I can still picture U.B.'s face, when I said something silly. Uncle Bob and Aunt Mary included me, my husband and our kids in so many wonderful family trips. These trips allowed all of the siblings and cousins to spend time together and get to know each other better. Having him and Aunt Mary in my life taught me many things and made my life better. We love you and we will miss you U. B.

Sarah Schroll Hoepfinger

