Bob Gallagher
1936 - 2020
Robert John "Bob" Gallagher, Jr.
1936-2020
Robert John "Bob" Gallagher, Jr. passed away at home in Sugar Land, Texas on Friday August 21, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born on October 28, 1936 in Buffalo, New York to Robert John, Sr. and Nathalie Gallagher. He grew up in Houston, Texas and attended Saint Thomas High School before transferring to Holy Cross Abbey in Canon City, Colorado. He attended St. Louis University and the University of Houston where he received degrees in English and Criminal Justice and a Masters of Sociology.
Bob spent his career at RJ Gallagher Company based in Houston, TX. He was also a Harris County and Fort Bend County Sherriff's Department reserve officer. Bob enjoyed numerous hobbies including: hunting, fishing, writing, traveling, flying and coaching basketball.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents Robert John Sr. and Nathalie Gallagher, son Timothy Gallagher and daughter Maureen Gallagher.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Gallagher; son, Michael Gallagher, and his wife, Mary
Jane Gallagher, and their children Alex and Michael Gallagher; daughter, Kathleen Gallagher, and her
children Ben and Andrew Odishoo; son, Schaun Gallagher and his wife, Kimberly Gallagher and their children, Terry, Connor and Kellen Gallagher, Brandon Harmon and Brooke Ballard.
A private funeral service for family members will be held at Saint Theresa's Catholic Church in Sugar Land, Texas

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
Great man and coach. New him when I was a young kid when he lived in Richardson TX. and played softball with my dad. As I started my coaching career, we crossed paths! RIP Bob!
Andy Zihlman
Friend
August 29, 2020
Theresa Stocking
August 29, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences for your loss. Prayers for you and your family. Should you be in need for anything please call us.
Donnie/Mary Lou Ford
Friend
August 29, 2020
An unforgettable Brother-in-law. Always the joker, the planner, the organizer, the keeper of family ties. Oh the memories, to numerous to mention. We will miss you. Rest In Peace. Betsy
Elizabeth Benshoff
Family
August 29, 2020
Kathleen Hackett
August 29, 2020
Bob and Mary Gallagher were personal friends of mine. And my Late Wife Mary Ann. Bob introduced me to Africa. And the Amazon. We had some great times together. Bob was a practical Joker. The one time that I remember. We were hunting in British Columbia. We all took a group Picture of our Hunting Party. Back then we didn’t have the IPhone. So the Pictures had to be develop. When each one of us received the pictures. My picture was funny. Because Bob had put his hand over my head. And it look like I had horns. Ha!
Carl J.Schiro
Friend
August 27, 2020
I remember being at Uncle Bob (U.B.) and Aunt Mary's house when I was a tween. He and Aunt Mary would fly me and a few of my sisters out to their house. He introduced me and my sisters to the basketball players that he coached and took us to some of their basketball games. It was so much fun. I can still picture U.B.'s face, when I said something silly. Uncle Bob and Aunt Mary included me, my husband and our kids in so many wonderful family trips. These trips allowed all of the siblings and cousins to spend time together and get to know each other better. Having him and Aunt Mary in my life taught me many things and made my life better. We love you and we will miss you U. B.
Sarah Schroll Hoepfinger
Family
