Robert John "Bob" Gallagher, Jr.
1936-2020
Robert John "Bob" Gallagher, Jr. passed away at home in Sugar Land, Texas on Friday August 21, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born on October 28, 1936 in Buffalo, New York to Robert John, Sr. and Nathalie Gallagher. He grew up in Houston, Texas and attended Saint Thomas High School before transferring to Holy Cross Abbey in Canon City, Colorado. He attended St. Louis University and the University of Houston where he received degrees in English and Criminal Justice and a Masters of Sociology.
Bob spent his career at RJ Gallagher Company based in Houston, TX. He was also a Harris County and Fort Bend County Sherriff's Department reserve officer. Bob enjoyed numerous hobbies including: hunting, fishing, writing, traveling, flying and coaching basketball.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents Robert John Sr. and Nathalie Gallagher, son Timothy Gallagher and daughter Maureen Gallagher.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Gallagher; son, Michael Gallagher, and his wife, Mary
Jane Gallagher, and their children Alex and Michael Gallagher; daughter, Kathleen Gallagher, and her
children Ben and Andrew Odishoo; son, Schaun Gallagher and his wife, Kimberly Gallagher and their children, Terry, Connor and Kellen Gallagher, Brandon Harmon and Brooke Ballard.
A private funeral service for family members will be held at Saint Theresa's Catholic Church in Sugar Land, Texas
