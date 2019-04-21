Bob Kemp

1935-2019

Bobby Rex "Bob" Kemp, 84 of Houston, passed away April 19, 2019. Bob was born in Smith County, Tennessee to Curtis Draper Kemp and Dorothy Mai Hackett Kemp on February 25, 1935.

Upon graduation from high school he entered the U.S. Marines and served in the Korean War. After coming to Houston in the late 50's, he worked in construction selling heavy equipment and then started Kempco Inspection Services. Kempco is being run today by his son Robert Kemp and grandson Zach Kemp.

Bob is survived by his wife Sara; son Robert Kemp and wife Jill; grandson Zach Kemp and wife Brittany; great-granddaughters Dakota and Carson; brothers Bill Kemp and wife Sue and Roy Kemp and wife Terri; sisters Sandra Bowman and husband Raymond of Pleasant Shade, TN, Mary Proctor of Conroe, Myrt Cook of Cooksville, TN, and Donna Holder from Hartsville, TN; brother-in-law Neil Sheridan and wife Sandra of New Braunfels, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Paul and two sisters Jean Waters and Gail Smith.

Visitation will be from 6:00pm until 8:00pm Monday, April 22, at Niday Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday, April 23, at Augusta Cemetery in Augusta, Texas.