Carl Robert "Bob" Lindsay
1937-2019
Carl Robert "Bob" Lindsay, age 82, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born into one of the first pioneering families of Oregon on May 28, 1937 in Roseburg. He grew up experiencing an exciting life for a young person traveling all the world with his family as the son of Colonel and Mrs. Franklin Korell Tourtellotte. He spent many of his formative years on the East Coast, Latin America and Europe. At the age of 12, he especially enjoyed hunting, fishing and living independently for a summer on the San Blas Islands with the Kuna Indians off the coast of Panama. He spent several years in high school in Alexandria, Virginia while his father was stationed at the Pentagon, but ultimately graduated from high school in Frankfurt, Germany. He very much enjoyed backpacking Europe with his school friends on weekends and summers. After high school, he moved to Houston and quickly became a true "Texan" reveling in the food, music and culture of the state. As a college student at the University of Houston he began a very successful professional hunting guide business and was an avid hunter and fisherman for much of his life. He married his college sweetheart, Betty Calvert, on May 29, 1959 and quickly thereafter began raising their three children, Elizabeth, Korell and Katy. After graduating with a Political Science degree from college and just like many of his forefathers, Bob was proud to serve our country in the United States Army as a Lieutenant and an aide-de-camp to General Ralph R. Mace. After receiving his honorable discharge from the military, he began working for the State of Texas as head of the Texas Real Estate Commission - Southeast Division for nearly ten years before beginning a successful career as a commercial broker developer. He worked for Shindler-Cummins before forming his own firm in 1972 with several other partners in Houston. He gave of his time teaching young people gun safety and experiencing the joys of nature and hunting and he also mentored younger people aspiring to have careers in real estate He volunteered for many years with different organizations in real estate and also served as a volunteer for many years for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on different committees. He loved classical poetry, history and was a voracious reader who rarely was seen without a book in his hand.
He is survived by Joanie Garcia and two daughters; Caroline Elizabeth Lindsay Witte, her husband, Harold, their son Jack Ryan Witte and Katherine Ann Lindsay; sisters Patricia Lindsay Dawes, Carol Lindsay Brown and her husband, Richard, Linda Lindsay Liles and Corinne Lindsay Plant, her husband, Steven, brother, Bernard Lindsay and his wife Doe Ann; many nieces and nephews and he very much enjoyed traveling and spending time with his two nephews Dr. Franklin Dawes and Douglas Dawes both of California.
He is preceded in death by his son, Franklin Korell Lindsay, and his parents Roberta and Franklin Tourtellotte, Christine and Carl Lindsay and his loving grandparents from Sweden Gerda Maria Johannson and Carl Victor Lindsay.
"Out of the night that covers me, Black as the pit from pole to pole, I thank whatever gods may be For my unconque-rable soul. In the fell clutch of circumstance I have not winced nor cried aloud. Under the bludgeonings of chance My head is bloody, but unbowed. Beyond this place of wrath and tears Looms but the Horror of the shade, And yet the menace of the years Finds and shall find me unafraid. It matters not how strait the gate, How charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul."
— William Ernest Henley
A private burial will be held and all contributions may be made to
The Leukemia Society www.lls.org
