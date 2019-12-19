Home

Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 869-6261
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Bob May


1940 - 2019
Bob May Obituary
Bob May
1940-2019
Bob J May
1940-2019
Bob Jack May, 79, passed with family by his side on December 16, 2019 at 7:10 PM.
Bob was born in Wichita, Kansas to Roy and Gladys May. He has one brother, Roy May.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Emmitt May and Gladys Lometa May, in-laws, Jack Caravella Jr. and Rosemary Caravella, and his youngest son, Anthony Giovanni May.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Jo May, sons, Vincent (Melissa), Alan (Lissa), and daughter, Dawn (James).
Grandfather to Tanner, Jake, Jacqueline, Avery, Ariel, and Jessica. He was also a proud great grandfather to Adeline.
Bob loved his family, enjoyed the outdoors, and loved his retirement home in Jamaica Beach.
Viewing and service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Pat H. Foley & Company funeral home at 1200 West 34th Street, Houston, Texas 77018. Burial services will be family only.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 19, 2019
