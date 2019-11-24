|
|
Bob Pack
1947-2019
On November 21, 2019, our beloved husband, dad, and "Pops", Bob Pack, departed this world for his heavenly home. Robert "Bob" Vernon Pack was born 23 April, 1947 to Bruce Anderson Pack and Martha Amis Pack in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Growing up in Shreveport, Louisiana, Bob attended C.E. Byrd High School. Bob is survived by his loving wife of forty-six years, Cindy Jordan Pack, their two sons, Samuel Jordan Pack and his wife, Anna, of Sugar Land, and Robert Ryan Pack and his wife, Jayme, of Houston. Bob is also survived by his grandsons, August Brieger "Briggs" Pack, Carter Jordan Pack, and Thomas Lochausen "Loc" Pack. Bob's sister and brothers are Susan Pack and James Anderson Pack of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Tom Pack (wife, Jeri) of Georgetown, Texas.
Bob was well known for his beautiful bronze sculptures. He began fashioning sculptures of Western subjects and wildlife figures in the early 1980s and transitioned to creating his Legends of Golf series which included sculptures of Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Bobby Jones, Payne Stewart, and other famous golfers. Bob's
Payne Stewart bronze is given annually at the Tour Championship in Atlanta, Georgia to the PGA player who exhibits exceptional character, sportsmanship, and unwavering commitment to charitable causes. Bob's Stephen F. Austin bronze is the centerpiece of the Sugar Land Town Center. The Guardian Statue is in front of the Sugar Land Police Department, and The Good Shepherd is in the Anne Wilford Memorial Fountain in the Hope Garden of Sugar Land First United Methodist Church. His statues of deer and ducks grace the green spaces of The Riverstone Community. The highlight of Bob's career was presenting his The Good Shepherd bronze, in 1989, to Pope John Paul II at Castel Gandolfo outside of Rome, Italy. In 2009, Bob was inducted into the Byrd High School Alumni Hall of Fame.
During his last days, Bob was surrounded by his loving family as the Lord prepared him to enter into heaven. The family would like to express its thanks to The Auberge-Sugar Land facility (formerly Silverado), for its years of personal care for Bob and loving support for Cindy. Bob's life will be celebrated in a memorial service at Sugar Land First United Methodist Church, 431 Eldridge Road, on Tuesday, November 26 at 11:00 a.m.
In remembrance of Bob, please consider a contribution to the
, 6055 South Loop East, Houston, Texas 77087 or online at .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019