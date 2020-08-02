DR. BOBBE BURNHAM CHRISTENSEN1921-2020June 24, 1921 –July 25, 2020Bobbe Christensen, who was born in the red-dirt country of Mississippi, who served in the Navy nurse corps and later taught nursing and epidemiology, passed away quietly Saturday morning. An avid tennis fan even in her youth, she bought her first tennis racket with money earned picking cotton and fashioned her own tennis court to use it. Still in her teens, she trained to become a Public Health Nurse, providing the only professional medical care for an entire rural Mississippi county. WWII led to a Lieutenant's commission in the Navy, where she met her future husband Art Christensen, a flight instructor. In Brooklyn NY, Art's home, the couple started a family. Though Bobbe soon had young children, by 1956 she had earned her BS in nursing at St. John's University, taking the subway to her night classes. Later, she added a Masters' degree in Public Health from New York University, and by 1975, a PhD in Epidemiology at the University of Texas School of Public Health in Houston. Bobbe continued teaching at the School of Public Health until her retirement. A Texan since 1962, and a San Antonio resident since 2004, Bobbe became a ferocious Scrabble player and a valued member of The Towers Park Lane retirement community. Predeceased in 1995 by her husband, she is survived by her children JoAnn Gutin, John Robert Christensen, and William Arthur Christensen, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atArrangements withPORTER LORINGMORTUARY NORTH2102 NORTH LOOP1604 EASTSAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 – (210) 495-8221