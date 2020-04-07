|
Bobbie R. (Duvall) Crawford
1929-2020
The State of Texas has lost a great lady---a great woman. Our dear mother Bobbie Crawford passed away Sunday, April 5th. Her heart finally gave up to complications due to the Corona virus.
Bobbie was born in Irene, TX but was raised in Fort Worth, TX where she played trumpet for her high school band. She later married and had four children: actress/producer Shelley Duvall, Scott, Shane and Stewart Duvall. She lovingly sacrificed all for her children and made sure there were three squares every day. She was very active in PTA and created recipes for Sinclair Elementary. She was an incredible baker and cook. Often bringing pies and bundt cakes as greetings. She became a trusted and accomplished real estate broker and created Space City Realty. She told many stories of her driving around moguls like Mr. Weingarten, Mr. Sakowitz and Mr. Battelstein because they observed the Sabbath and wouldn't drive. She was the broker for the Greenspoint Mall and thousands of acres of raw land across south Texas. She knew all the titans of industry and befriended all of them.
Bobbie divorced and later married the love of her life, Bill Crawford, Jr. He was ex-FBI and he had her trained at Langley with firearms. He took her around the world hunting and fishing where she often shot bigger trophies than Bill did. She was a crack shot and a damn good fisherwoman. She caught a 345 lb. black marlin off Kauai. It may still be a record. Bill passed away and it broke heart. She never married again. But Bobbie went on and continued loving her family and friends. And baking bundt cakes!
She we will be missed by many including best friend Rosie Kanuteson, Jerome Kemick, Rube McKissack and Cindy, and Dr. Don Wukasch. The family would like to infinitely thank her doctor and cardiologist Dr. Oscar Rosales at the Texas Medical Center. He and the nurses and staff made her very comfortable. She leaves behind her daughter Shelley (& Dan), son Scott (& Clai), sons Shane and Stewart. Also grandson Spencer (& Shanel) along with Lily, Theo and Everett, and granddaughters Sophie and Skylar. Memorials can be created for Bobbie at the Memorial Oaks Funeral Home website. Her internment date will be set later and friends will be able to view from their vehicles.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020