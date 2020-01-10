|
|
Ms. Bobbie Jean Harrell Daniels
1932-2019
Ms. Bobbie Jean Harrell Daniels was born February 26, 1932 in Tyler Texas. Ms. Daniels 87 Passed away on December 31, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Daughters; Charlotte E. Johnson; Gwendolyn "De De" Daniels- Baloney; and her son, Michael L. Smith
Visitation will begin at 12 Noon on January 11, 2020 at Holman Street Baptist Church 3501 Holman Street Houston, Texas 77004
Funeral will be at 1
Under the direction of Sid Roberts Funeral Home, Nacogdoches, Tx.
Flower can be sent to Pruitt Mortuary located in The Heights 7518 North Main St. Houston Texas 77022
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020