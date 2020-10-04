1/1
Bobbie Jean Stanley-Kochak
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie Jean
Stanley-Kochak
1930-2020
Bobbie Jean Stanley-Kochak went home to be with our Lord and Saviour on September 26, 2020, at the age of 89. She was born on October 23, 1930 in Corsicana, Texas, to Lottie Lee Curtis and Dorsie Cecil Stanley. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother James Dorsie Stanley, sister Linda Sue Stanley, husband Ahmet Sevki (Steve) Kochak, stepdaughter Marsaline Adams. She is survived by her sister LaRhetta June Stanley-Schuman, her beloved son Stanley Ahmet Kochak, and stepchildren Eugene Yilmaz Kochak, Stephanie Smith, and Kathleen Kochak.
Bobbie was a graduate and basketball player at Pottsville High School. She received her Bachelor of Business degree from The University of North Texas Women's College. She worked as an Executive Secretary for Brown & Root, and retired in 1998 from Delta Insurance Company. She was a Delegate for the Republican Party, and Precinct Chairwoman during the 1964 Nixon-Goldwater Campaign. Bobbie was an avid AVON Sales Representative who loved sharing her fun hobby with Stanley. She dedicated her life to her Faith, political causes, and her career. Her legacy is found in the life of her beloved Son and Best Friend, Stanley.
Viewing and funeral service on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 9:00 am. South Park Funeral Home-Cemetery, 1310 N. Main Street, Pearland, Texas 77581. Ron Nissen, Pastor Emeritus, officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Viewing
09:00 AM
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
1310 North Main St.
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 485-2711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved