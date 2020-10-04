Bobbie Jean

Stanley-Kochak

1930-2020

Bobbie Jean Stanley-Kochak went home to be with our Lord and Saviour on September 26, 2020, at the age of 89. She was born on October 23, 1930 in Corsicana, Texas, to Lottie Lee Curtis and Dorsie Cecil Stanley. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother James Dorsie Stanley, sister Linda Sue Stanley, husband Ahmet Sevki (Steve) Kochak, stepdaughter Marsaline Adams. She is survived by her sister LaRhetta June Stanley-Schuman, her beloved son Stanley Ahmet Kochak, and stepchildren Eugene Yilmaz Kochak, Stephanie Smith, and Kathleen Kochak.

Bobbie was a graduate and basketball player at Pottsville High School. She received her Bachelor of Business degree from The University of North Texas Women's College. She worked as an Executive Secretary for Brown & Root, and retired in 1998 from Delta Insurance Company. She was a Delegate for the Republican Party, and Precinct Chairwoman during the 1964 Nixon-Goldwater Campaign. Bobbie was an avid AVON Sales Representative who loved sharing her fun hobby with Stanley. She dedicated her life to her Faith, political causes, and her career. Her legacy is found in the life of her beloved Son and Best Friend, Stanley.

Viewing and funeral service on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 9:00 am. South Park Funeral Home-Cemetery, 1310 N. Main Street, Pearland, Texas 77581. Ron Nissen, Pastor Emeritus, officiating.



