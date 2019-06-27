Bobbie Glen Reese

1930-2019

Bobbie Glen Farris Reese, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin passed away on June 22, 2019. She was born in Midway, Texas on December 16, 1930. She married the love of her life, James Reese, on April 8, 1950 and dedicated her life to raising their family. She received her beautician's license and then later became a library assistant in the Fort Bend Independent School District. She retired from there in 1984. She loved reading, sewing, and her flowers. But most of all, she loved her family. Bobbie and James were charter members of the First United Methodist Church of Missouri City.

She is preceded in death by her parents Tom Sam and Lora Farris, Also, her husband James Reese and brother Odell Farris, sister Lavell Ivie, sister Betty Jo Walker, sister Eunice Carter, and sister Sammie Wade.

Bobbie is survived by her sister Georgia Williams and husband Tommy of Waco, sister Mary Shoemaker and husband John of Pollok, her son, Jimmy Reese and wife Paula of Cypress, daughter Cheryl Reese Green of Stafford and husband Forrest of Wheeling, West Virginia, son Tommy Reese and wife Chelsea of Houston, grandchildren: Alison Koteras of Boise, Idaho, James Raymond Koteras of Stafford, Amanda Douglas of The Woodlands, and Colleen Oberle of Houston, great grandchildren: Emma Koteras, Ethan Brenner, Olivia Douglas, Nolan Oberle along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family of Bobbie Reese would like to express thanks to the staff of the Village of Meyerland for their loving care. And special gratitude and love to Helen and Ben Cervenka.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends starting at Noon Saturday until service time. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary