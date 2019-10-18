Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 332-3111
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Freeway
Webster, TX
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Freeway
Webster, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Shott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Ruth Underwood Shott


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbie Ruth Underwood Shott Obituary
Bobbie Ruth
Underwood Shott
1938-2019
Bobbie Ruth Underwood Shott, 81, of League City was called home by our Savior on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. Bobbie was born in Lueders,Texas on August 6, 1938 to the late Dallas Underwood and Mattie Ruth (Lemons) Underwood. She married Melvin Shott of Winters, Texas in 1955 and were married for 50 years.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Melvin, and her brother Raymond Underwood. Her loving family left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Laverne Chisum (Kenneth) of Brownwood, Reba Cheyne of Haskell, and her brother Dallas (Cookie) (Vicki) Underwood of Hawley, her devoted daughters Belinda Kennedy (David) of League City, Rhonda Shott Rosales (Boone) of Richmond and Cindy Krauss (Kevin) of League City, her five grandchildren, five step grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, one step great granddaughter, and numerous loving in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as a host of life-long friends. She is known as "Nana" to most and will forever live in our hearts.
Services to be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home at 21620 Gulf Freeway Webster, Texas 77598 on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2:00PM. Visitation at the same location, Saturday October 19, 2019 from 5:00PM-7:00PM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now