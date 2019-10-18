|
|
Bobbie Ruth
Underwood Shott
1938-2019
Bobbie Ruth Underwood Shott, 81, of League City was called home by our Savior on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. Bobbie was born in Lueders,Texas on August 6, 1938 to the late Dallas Underwood and Mattie Ruth (Lemons) Underwood. She married Melvin Shott of Winters, Texas in 1955 and were married for 50 years.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Melvin, and her brother Raymond Underwood. Her loving family left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Laverne Chisum (Kenneth) of Brownwood, Reba Cheyne of Haskell, and her brother Dallas (Cookie) (Vicki) Underwood of Hawley, her devoted daughters Belinda Kennedy (David) of League City, Rhonda Shott Rosales (Boone) of Richmond and Cindy Krauss (Kevin) of League City, her five grandchildren, five step grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, one step great granddaughter, and numerous loving in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as a host of life-long friends. She is known as "Nana" to most and will forever live in our hearts.
Services to be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home at 21620 Gulf Freeway Webster, Texas 77598 on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2:00PM. Visitation at the same location, Saturday October 19, 2019 from 5:00PM-7:00PM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019