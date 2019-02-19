|
Bobbie Jean Smith
1935-2019
Bobbie Jean Smith, age 84, died on Sunday, February 17th, after a brief struggle with cancer. She was born in Gladewater, Texas and was the oldest of four children. Bobbie was preceded in death by her brothers, Dan "Bubbie" and James Howard, her parents, Les and Almeda Jordan, grandson, Clay Timmons and the love of her life, husband, William "Bill" Smith.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Lou Brown, her daughters Cheri Smith and Sandi Nieto. She is also survived by six grandsons, one granddaughter and eight great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Glendale Cemetery in Glendale, Texas. Please visit www.wallerthorntonfh.com to leave condolences.
Waller-Thornton Funeral Home
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2019