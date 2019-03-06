Bobby Buddendorf

1937-2019

Bobby "Bob" Eugene Buddendorf died March 4, 2019 from complications of prostate cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Lanelle Buddendorf, his first wife Nita Fraser Buddendorf, and his brother Sonny Buddendorf. He is survived by his wife of over thirty-two years, Susan Savage Buddendorf, who brought great joy to his life again, his children Blythe Marsau (Mike), Tricia Harrison (Donny), Carol Vig (Ben) and John Carlock (Carlye), and his grandchildren Ellen Marsau Burger (Kenny), Jack and David Marsau, Avery Harrison Meginnis (Sam), Lee Harrison, Eleanor and Hank Vig, and Chloe and Eva Carlock. Bob was born in Houston, TX on August 19, 1937. He was a member of the Lamar High School class of 1955 and was an All-City basketball player and member of the golf team. He attended Southern Methodist University, BBA '59, MBA '61. Bob was on SMU's nationally ranked basketball team in '56-'57 and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Bob eloped with Nita Fraser on March 8, 1959 and soon thereafter started his career with Haskins & Sells (now Deloitte & Touche) as a Certified Public Accountant and member of the American Institute of CPAs. Bob moved into the corporate world in 1969 and became Chief Financial Officer of several Dallas-based companies, including Michigan General Corporation, MTech and AVIDYN, as well as American First Corporation and Saxon Publishers, both in Oklahoma. He also worked in various capacities in the treasury area of Electronic Data Systems Corp from 1988 to 1999. Bob and Susan retired to Santa Fe, NM in 2004. An avid golfer, Bob was a member of Brook Hollow Golf Club (Dallas) and The Club at Las Campanas (Santa Fe), serving on the boards of both clubs. He previously was a member of Royal Oaks Country Club (Dallas), where he was President in 1978 and club champion in both '76 and '82. Bob took great pride in having recorded a double eagle and three holes-in-one. He was a member of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and served as a Board member and Chairman of the Planned Giving Committee. Bob was especially proud and committed to the club and its mission. He served on the vestry as Treasurer at Church of the Holy Faith (Santa Fe). He found great joy in supporting this parish. At the Club at Las Campanas, Bob provided confident and steady leadership as Board President during a pivotal time in the club's history. In all of his endeavors, Bob was a dedicated and devoted steward of every project that he was asked to be a part. Bob's integrity and loyalty leave behind a remarkable legacy. He set an amazing example for his children and grandchildren that will inspire his family and others for many generations. Bob loved nothing more than watching his grandchildren excel in volleyball, baseball, football, basketball, tennis and lacrosse for their schools and club teams. He was so proud of their academic achievements. He was their biggest fan. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Dallas on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A reception will follow at Brook Hollow Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salesmanship Club of Dallas, Church of the Holy Faith (Santa Fe), UT Southwestern Medical School (Dallas) or the . Onward!