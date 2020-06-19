Mr. Bobby Joe Fuqua

1932-2020

Mr. Bobby Joe Fuqua, 87 of Anderson, passed away Tuesday, June 16th at CHI St. Joseph Hospital in College Station. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 20th at First Baptist Church of Navasota, with a celebration of his life beginning at 1:00pm. Rev. Clyde Larrabee will officiate. Interment will follow in Erwin Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store