Bobby Fuqua
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Bobby Joe Fuqua
1932-2020
Mr. Bobby Joe Fuqua, 87 of Anderson, passed away Tuesday, June 16th at CHI St. Joseph Hospital in College Station. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 20th at First Baptist Church of Navasota, with a celebration of his life beginning at 1:00pm. Rev. Clyde Larrabee will officiate. Interment will follow in Erwin Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Navasota
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Navasota
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
NOBLES FUNERAL CHAPEL - NAVASOTA
402 EAST BLACKSHEAR ST
Navasota, TX 77868
(936) 825-7776
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved