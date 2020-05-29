Bobby Turner
BOBBY JOE TURNER
1938-2020
Bobby Turner, Sr. expired (Wednesday) May 20, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held (Saturday) May 30, 2020 from 9.-10:55 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at Crusaders for Christ, 2 Broadhurst Drive, Houston, Texas, 77047). Officiating; Pastor Gregory Taylor. The interment will be private.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Crusaders for Christ
MAY
30
Service
11:00 AM
Crusaders for Christ
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
(713) 747-9604
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
