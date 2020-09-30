Bobby Merle Weede

1935-2020

85, Devoted Husband, loving father, adoring papa and soon to be g-papa was reunited with his wife of 61 years in Heaven on September 12, 2020.

Bobby spent his working career as a stationary engineer. After retirement his love of woodworking developed even more and he delighted in the various beautiful projects that he crafted. Besides his family, Bobby treasured his first brand new truck he ever allowed himself to purchase. As with any true Texan, there was a special bond he had with his truck and the aimless trips he would take just to enjoy the ride.

Bobby leaves behind his son, David Weede, daughter, Donna Head, grandsons, Bradley and wife Hannah Head, Mitchell Head, and two great-grand children on the way. Also left to cherish his memory are several brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents and multiple brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 1 at 11:00 am at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, 2921 Center Street, Deer Park, Texas. Followed by a 3:00 pm graveside service at Forest Park – Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, Texas.



