1/1
Bobby Weede
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Merle Weede
1935-2020
85, Devoted Husband, loving father, adoring papa and soon to be g-papa was reunited with his wife of 61 years in Heaven on September 12, 2020.
Bobby spent his working career as a stationary engineer. After retirement his love of woodworking developed even more and he delighted in the various beautiful projects that he crafted. Besides his family, Bobby treasured his first brand new truck he ever allowed himself to purchase. As with any true Texan, there was a special bond he had with his truck and the aimless trips he would take just to enjoy the ride.
Bobby leaves behind his son, David Weede, daughter, Donna Head, grandsons, Bradley and wife Hannah Head, Mitchell Head, and two great-grand children on the way. Also left to cherish his memory are several brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents and multiple brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 1 at 11:00 am at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, 2921 Center Street, Deer Park, Texas. Followed by a 3:00 pm graveside service at Forest Park – Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, Texas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Hyacinth Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Forest Park – Lawndale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
Please accept my sincere sympathy for your loss. I hope your family can find comfort in the fact that not only is Bobby free of pain and the limitation of his earthy body but that he is reunited with your mother and they are dancing each night away and looking over you, their loved ones.
Bruce Baker
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved