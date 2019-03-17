Resources More Obituaries for Bonita Blackwood Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bonita Blackwood

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Bonita Gasell Blackwood

1927-2019

Bonita Gasell Blackwood, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away on March 12, 2019, in Houston, Texas. Bonita was born on June 18, 1927, in Union City, Tennessee, to John Aloysius Gasell II and Madolyn Magda Gasell.

Bonita was predeceased by her parents; husband Kenneth T. Blackwood (Ken) and son Kenneth T. Blackwood II (Kent). She is survived by her daughter Ann M. Blackwood; grandchildren Ragland Williamson and wife Katie, James Williamson and wife Brooke, John Williamson and fiancée Madeline Bridgman, Samantha Blackwood, and Beau Blackwood; great-granddaughter Anna Williamson; and daughter-in-law Laura Blackwood.

Bonita grew up in Tennessee, where her father was a civil engineer. A rare blend of brains and beauty, Bonita graduated from high school at the age of 16, went to work as a bookkeeper, and competed in the Miss Tennessee pageant before marrying Ken Blackwood on December 29, 1949. Ken and Bonnie B began their life together in Memphis, where they raised cattle on land that eventually became part of Elvis Presley's Graceland estate. However, Ken's love of cars soon led him to pursue a lifelong career in the automobile industry. Bonita supported her husband in his endeavors, following him all over the south---from Mississippi, where daughter Ann was born in 1953, to Louisiana, where son Kent was born in 1960, and finally to Texas, where Ken was able to fulfill his dream of owning his own car dealership. In 1994, at the age of 68, the couple purchased a Toyota dealership in Victoria, Texas, and together they built Blackwood Toyota into a business whose hallmark was its outstanding customer service. Ken and Bonita ran a classic "mom and pop" operation. If Ken was the face of the franchise, Bonita was its heart and soul. Many customers made weekly visits to the dealership, where they loved to sit in her office and simply chat; Bonita was nothing if not a good listener and often mused that she should have been a therapist. After Ken's death in 2010, Bonita continued to run the dealership until its sale in 2012.

Bonita was a model of grace, strength, and character for her children and grandchildren. Although she preferred to remain behind the scenes, she was a generous benefactor to the Catholic Church, as well as to countless charities in her community. With her own unique combination of work ethic, gracious southern charm, and commitment to faith, family, and community, she was the female embodiment of "the greatest generation." Bonita always wanted her legacy to be: "She lived and died a lady." All who knew her would agree that she was successful in achieving that goal.

Those wishing to honor Bonita's life may light a candle in her memory at the Catholic church of their choice. Memorial donations may be made to Houston Hospice or Hospice of South Texas, in memory of Bonita G. Blackwood. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019