Bonnie Ann Earl Barnes

1945-2020



Bonnie Ann Earl Barnes, 75, passed away on November 30, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was born in Temple, Texas, and moved to Houston soon after when her father joined the faculty of Baylor College of Medicine.



Growing up in Houston she attended River Oaks Elementary School, The Kinkaid School, Spring Branch High School, and graduated in the first senior class of Memorial High School in 1963. She earned her BA degree in Education from the University of Texas at Austin in 1967 and returned to Houston to work before marrying and starting a family.

Bonnie will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother who dedicated her time to supporting the education of her three children and many others. Over the years she was a volunteer at her children's schools -- River Oaks Baptist School, Second Baptist School, The Kinkaid School, and Episcopal High School -- and she worked as a substitute teacher at various elementary schools while living in Austin. She also volunteered her time as a docent at the Houston Museum of Natural Science for many years and taught English to new immigrants through a program at Second Baptist Church.



Later in life, Bonnie was a devoted grandmother and she pursued her hobbies together with her husband. She was a passionate cook, famous for her gifts of food for every occasion imaginable, and she delighted in having crowds in the kitchen waiting to try her latest recipe. And she enjoyed nothing more than reading a good book or learning a new trick from a cooking show, with her golden retriever by her side.



Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, David Miner Earl, M.D., and Ruth Harmeier Earl, and her sister, Rebecca Sue Earl McCarville, and she is survived by her husband of 52 years, Henry Oliver Barnes, her daughter, Bridget Anne Barnes Lewis and husband Mark Edwynn Lewis of Houston, son Christopher Brent Barnes of Hong Kong, son Travis Clayton Barnes of Houston, granddaughter Adelaide Elisabeth Lewis of Houston, and brother David Bruce Earl of Katy, Texas.



The family wishes to thank the many people who contributed to Bonnie's well-being in recent years, in particular Dr. Jeffrey Ross, Dr. Miguel Montero, Dr. Banafsheh Baharloo, Dr. Raymond Stainback, and the exceptional healthcare professionals at Baylor College of Medicine, St. Luke's Hospital, and Memorial Hermann Home Care.



Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private graveside service will be held on December 12, 2020, at Morton Cemetery in Richmond, Texas.



In lieu of the usual remembrances, the family requests that contributions be made to Houston Food Bank, The Salvation Army, Samaritan's Purse, or to the charitable organization of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store