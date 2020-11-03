1/
Bonnie Beerman
1934 - 2020
Bonnie Zuber Beerman
1934-2020
Bonnie Zuber Beerman, 86, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on November 1, 2020 from Parkinson's Disease. The funeral will be held at 1:00 PM CST on Tuesday, November 3rd. Due to COVID-19, the funeral is private. The funeral will be livestreamed. Please refer to www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com and www.jewishfuneralsusa.com for the Zoom link and to sign the online guestbook. Funeral arrangements have been made by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999 and Houston Jewish Funerals, 713-666-0257.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Funeral
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Houston Jewish Funerals
5455 Dashwood St.
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 666-0257
