Bonnie Ruth Blair
1930-2019
Bonnie Blair was born March 11, 1930 at Methodist Hospital in Houston. She passed October 30, 2019 in Fort Smith, AR. Her parents were Evelyn A. Blair and George H. Blair.
Bonnie lived her early life in LaPorte and later years in Houston, only moving to Fort Smith, AR after her health declined six years ago. She graduated from LaPorte High School when she was 15 years old. After completing a Secretarial Program, and with her parents signed permission, she started a 46-year long career working for Retail Credit Company, which was later merged with Equifax.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Houston and the Fellowship Class. Bonnie also kept in touch with families and friends at LaPorte Community Church where she was Confirmed and Baptized.
Growing plants was a pastime. Climbing roses, rare orchids, and African violets were some of her favorites. She was a past officer of the African Violet Club. She was also an avid collector of antiques, especially art glass, bronze art, and hand-carved wood furniture.
She is survived by a sister, Sharon L. Shawkey (Van Buren), two brothers, Robert A. Blair (Van Buren), and George L. Blair (Houston). There are cousins, nieces and nephews scattered across the country.
In lieu of flowers, please send tributes to First Presbyterian Church, 5300 Main Street, Houston 77030, or to LaPorte Community Church, 202 South First Street, LaPorte 77571.
A family Memorial Service is being held in Fort Smith on Thursday, November 14th. At a later date a service will be held in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019