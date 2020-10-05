Bonnie Jean Cole1936-2020Bonnie Jean Cole, 84, of Houston Texas, passed away September 29, 2020.She was born in Rogers, Texas on August 24, 1936.She was married to Alvin William Cole on May 18, 1962.She is survived by a son, Vince Allen Cole and wife Barbara; a daughter, Donna Jean (Cole) Roberts; and son, Alvin Walter Cole and wife Rhonda. Her grandchildren are Vince Jr., Michael and wife Erin, Jodia and wife Donna, Chris and wife Heather, Steven and wife Brittany, and Andrew. She also has 10 Great Grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, Vince and Bessie Ward, and a son-in-law, Butch Roberts.She is also survived by her loving caregiver and neighbor, Sylvia.And two sisters, Dorothy Higgins and husband Bill, and Betty Spradley and husband Theron.