1/1
Bonnie Cole
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Jean Cole
1936-2020
Bonnie Jean Cole, 84, of Houston Texas, passed away September 29, 2020.
She was born in Rogers, Texas on August 24, 1936.
She was married to Alvin William Cole on May 18, 1962.
She is survived by a son, Vince Allen Cole and wife Barbara; a daughter, Donna Jean (Cole) Roberts; and son, Alvin Walter Cole and wife Rhonda. Her grandchildren are Vince Jr., Michael and wife Erin, Jodia and wife Donna, Chris and wife Heather, Steven and wife Brittany, and Andrew. She also has 10 Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vince and Bessie Ward, and a son-in-law, Butch Roberts.
She is also survived by her loving caregiver and neighbor, Sylvia.
And two sisters, Dorothy Higgins and husband Bill, and Betty Spradley and husband Theron.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Funeral Home
10710 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
2814450050
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by American Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved