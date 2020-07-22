1/1
Bonnie Colhour
1936 - 2020
Bonnie Joyce Holmes Colhour
1936-2020
On Friday, July 17, 2020 the Lord called Bonnie Joyce Holmes Colhour (Gran Gran) home. She always took great strides to make sure she did her morning and evening devotionals. The Lord was very important in her life. All that knew her would say that she was a very knowledgeable, giving person and very straight forward to the point as in Ms. Manners and Ms. Etiquette, but we loved her anyway.
Bonnie was born on July 23, 1936 in Grant, Oklahoma the daughter of Claude and Flora Holmes. On December 31, 1966 she married William Perry Colhour. They were together until his passing in 1997. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Susan Colhour Mauterstock and grandsons; Shane Hickey, Robert Brignac, Kendall Perry Mauterstock and great grandson Riley Hickey. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Claude J. Holmes and Deloris Holmes Gillean.
She is survived by a brother, William Holmes of Cooper, Texas and a sister Helen Sue Banks of Paris, Texas. Also surviving are daughters Janet Felton, Karen Theunissen, Kathy Aven and Ruby Hickey; grandchildren Dawn Simonton, Tina Cooley, Kayla LeGrand, Sheree Aven, Chad Theunissen, Kay Savant, William Brignac, Brandon Mauterstock, Christian Mauterstock, Eric Felton, Jordan Felton and Chad Cavanaugh plus 18 great grandchildren.
A memorial service, officiated by Gerald Brignac, will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home (limited inside seating due to COVID-19) outside graveside services will follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery with unlimited attendance but please follow COVID-19 regulations by wearing a mask. Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Felton, Jordan Felton, Chad Cavanaugh, Matthew Cavanaugh, Christian Mauterstock and Brandon Mauterstock.
In lieu of flowers please make a charitable donation to either Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, MD Cancer Society or the charity or your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
July 23, 2020
Every time we were together Bonnie asked about Barbara and our children. She never missed a remembrance of us at Christmas, was a true supporter of her employees, and a staunch supporter of Southwest Galvanizing. Her strong will and character will be missed.
David Shannon
Family
July 23, 2020
Bonnie was a wonderful, generous, and loving person. May she rest in God's loving presence.
Peter Theunissen
Family
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always ,May God Bless Always .
Wanda Wright
Friend
July 22, 2020
Thank you for allowing me to know you!
TREY BUNDE
Friend
July 22, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
FRED BUNDE
