Bonnie Donovan
1943 - 2020
Bonnie McDougall Donovan
1943-2020
Bonnie Donovan died April 30, 2020, following a long period of illness. She was born on August 10, 1943, in New York City to Hector and Elizabeth McDougall. Bonnie attended Fordham University, where she met her husband Gerard. They were married for over 50 years and were blessed with two lovely daughters, Courtney and Catherine.
Following college graduation, Bonnie attended graduate school at the University of Rochester, where she completed her master's degree in English. Marriage followed graduate school, and she and Gerry began their married lives in Turkey and in England during Gerry's tours of duty with the Air Force.
When she and Gerry returned to the United States, Bonnie worked in book publishing in New York City. In 1980, the family moved to Houston, where Bonnie began a full-time career in writing, publishing, and editing while also caring for her children. Bonnie worked on publications for various employers, including St. Joseph Hospital and the American Productivity & Quality Center. She completed her career as an Assistant Vice President at AIM Management Company (now Invesco), where she was much admired by her associates as one of the best bosses ever.
Bonnie was lively, chatty, and friendly. She was a wonderful mother to Courtney and Catherine, never missing a school function, always happy to help with schoolwork, and happy to have neighborhood friends over at the house at all times.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, her daughters Courtney Scobie (Bruce) and Catherine Monzingo (Ben), four much-loved grandchildren, and her sister, Patricia Ryle of Lewes, Delaware.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
