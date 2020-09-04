1/1
Bonnie Howard
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Howard Sr.
1932-2020
Bonnie Howard was born Sept. 1, 1932 and was called home August 25, 2020. He was born to Willie B. Wallace and Nelson Howard. He is survived by his wife Janice Howard, sisters Geraldine Hill & Naori Jackson, children, Erma, Bonnie, Jr., James (Wanda), Stephanie, Marlon Davis (Brenda) and Carlton (Cynthia), grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, friends and employees.
Bonnie Howard Sr, co-owner of Houston Memorial Gardens Inc will lie in state Friday September 4, 2020, from 4-8pm., in the Chapel of Ross Mortuary 3618 Lyons Ave. Houston, TX 77020. Mr. Howard will also lie in state Saturday September 5, 2020, from 2pm.-6:30pm., at Word of Restoration International Church 7620 FM 521 Rd. Rosharon, Tx. 77583.
Private Funeral Service for the family only will be held Sunday September 6, 2020, at 12pm Word of Restoration International Church 7620 FM 521 Rd. Rosharon, Tx. 77583.
Entombment following services will be held at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery 2426 Cullen Blvd, Pearland, TX 77581



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Lying in State
12:00 - 06:30 PM
ROSS MORTUARY, INC - HOUSTON
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Word of  Restoration Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ROSS MORTUARY, INC - HOUSTON
3618 LYONS AVE.
Houston, TX 77020
713-223-8071
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ROSS MORTUARY, INC - HOUSTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 3, 2020
My sincere condolences to the entire family of Mr. Bonnie Howard.

Special prayers for his sisters, Sister G. Hill and Sister N. Jackson who loved him dearly and are members of Zion Hill MBC.

Lillie M. Young
Lillie Young
Friend
September 2, 2020
Praying for peace and comfort with heartfelt sympathy.
Linda Washington
Acquaintance
August 31, 2020
Rest in Peace, Home Boy (The Flims)
Lois Flim
Friend
August 30, 2020
Bonnie Howard was a light in the darkness for many families. He was truly a blessing to many families who were in need. He never met a stranger and always knew what to say to comfort a hurting heart.

As his little sister he always made sure that whenever I saw him I would receive a crisp 100.00 bill for my steak dinner.

He will truly be missed and God’s gift to the world has gone to take his rest. Bonnie you will truly be missed.

Love Your “Baby” Sister,

Judy Owens
Judy Owens
Family
August 29, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Carl Melton
Friend
August 29, 2020
My condolences to the entire Howard Family. Mr. Howard will be greatly missed.
Stephanie Cottrell
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved