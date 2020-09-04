Bonnie Howard Sr.
1932-2020
Bonnie Howard was born Sept. 1, 1932 and was called home August 25, 2020. He was born to Willie B. Wallace and Nelson Howard. He is survived by his wife Janice Howard, sisters Geraldine Hill & Naori Jackson, children, Erma, Bonnie, Jr., James (Wanda), Stephanie, Marlon Davis (Brenda) and Carlton (Cynthia), grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, friends and employees.
Bonnie Howard Sr, co-owner of Houston Memorial Gardens Inc will lie in state Friday September 4, 2020, from 4-8pm., in the Chapel of Ross Mortuary 3618 Lyons Ave. Houston, TX 77020. Mr. Howard will also lie in state Saturday September 5, 2020, from 2pm.-6:30pm., at Word of Restoration International Church 7620 FM 521 Rd. Rosharon, Tx. 77583.
Private Funeral Service for the family only will be held Sunday September 6, 2020, at 12pm Word of Restoration International Church 7620 FM 521 Rd. Rosharon, Tx. 77583.
Entombment following services will be held at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery 2426 Cullen Blvd, Pearland, TX 77581