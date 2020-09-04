Bonnie Howard was a light in the darkness for many families. He was truly a blessing to many families who were in need. He never met a stranger and always knew what to say to comfort a hurting heart.



As his little sister he always made sure that whenever I saw him I would receive a crisp 100.00 bill for my steak dinner.



He will truly be missed and God’s gift to the world has gone to take his rest. Bonnie you will truly be missed.



Love Your “Baby” Sister,



Judy Owens

