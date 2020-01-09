|
Bonnie Morrow
1939-2020
Bonnie Kelley Morrow, age 80 passed away on January 4, 2020 in Houston Texas.
Bonnie was born in Sunrise, Wyoming. Her early married years were spent in Wyoming, California, Norway and the Republic of Singapore before relocating to Houston, Texas in 1976. She married her husband Norm in 1997 and they have four children and seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Bonnie worked as a graphic designer for Exxon Chemical retiring after 15 years. She became involved with Healing Touch in the 1980's and was a certified Healing Touch Practitioner and Instructor.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Verne and Harriett Coy.
She is survived by her Husband Norman Morrow of Houston Texas, Children Deborah and Daniel Morrow, Jennifer Morrow Smith, Shelley and Brian Dunlap, Grey and Melody Kelley, Grandchildren Jayme, Taylor, Canaan, Rachel, Jaret, Rhett, Great grandchildren Jude and Josie, Sister - Lois and Jackson Bolich, and their children Jeff and Denise Bolich, and Rhonda and Steve Lampo.
Visitation with family and friends will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home - 13001 Katy Fwy, Houston TX 77079. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Memorial Oaks Funeral. A Storytelling Reception will be held following the funeral service starting at 11:30 am at Pine Forest Country Club 18003 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77084.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bonnie Morrow's memory to Healing Touch Worldwide Foundation – www.htwfoundation.org/donate/donate-now/general-fund
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020