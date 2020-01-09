Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Kelley Morrow


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Kelley Morrow Obituary
Bonnie Morrow
1939-2020
Bonnie Kelley Morrow, age 80 passed away on January 4, 2020 in Houston Texas.
Bonnie was born in Sunrise, Wyoming. Her early married years were spent in Wyoming, California, Norway and the Republic of Singapore before relocating to Houston, Texas in 1976. She married her husband Norm in 1997 and they have four children and seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Bonnie worked as a graphic designer for Exxon Chemical retiring after 15 years. She became involved with Healing Touch in the 1980's and was a certified Healing Touch Practitioner and Instructor.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Verne and Harriett Coy.
She is survived by her Husband Norman Morrow of Houston Texas, Children Deborah and Daniel Morrow, Jennifer Morrow Smith, Shelley and Brian Dunlap, Grey and Melody Kelley, Grandchildren Jayme, Taylor, Canaan, Rachel, Jaret, Rhett, Great grandchildren Jude and Josie, Sister - Lois and Jackson Bolich, and their children Jeff and Denise Bolich, and Rhonda and Steve Lampo.
Visitation with family and friends will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home - 13001 Katy Fwy, Houston TX 77079. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Memorial Oaks Funeral. A Storytelling Reception will be held following the funeral service starting at 11:30 am at Pine Forest Country Club 18003 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77084.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bonnie Morrow's memory to Healing Touch Worldwide Foundation –In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bonnie Morrow's memory to Healing Touch Worldwide Foundation – www.htwfoundation.org/donate/donate-now/general-fund
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -