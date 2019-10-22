Home

Bonnie Lambright


1936 - 2019
Bonnie Lambright Obituary
Bonnie Lambright
1936-2019
Bonnie Lambright passed away after a brief illness on the morning of October 19, 2019, at the age of 83. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa McIlhaney and son-in-law, Kerry, her grandson, Kyle McIlhaney and his wife, Victoria, and great-grandson, Grayson McIlhaney. Bonnie wanted to be sure we thanked all those that helped her over the years and especially in these last few months. As per her wishes, there will be no service, but the family hopes that you will keep her memory in your heart.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019
