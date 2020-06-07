Bonnie Mae Phillips
1922 - 2020
Bonnie Mae Phillips
1922-2020
Bonnie Mae Phillips, 97 of Houston, Texas passed away at her home on June 1, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born October 16, 1922 in Waelder, Texas to Melvin L. and Lillie Mae (McNeil) Pettit. Bonnie was very devoted to her family, active in Lindale Baptist Church, she was a good neighbor and friend to all. She loved to cook, take trips and play games at the church. She is survived by her son, Charles Kadish; niece, Barbara Harper and husband, Bruce; nephew, Kenneth Foster; great nephew, Steven Harper and wife, Patsy; great niece, Holly Sandefur and husband, Chad; great-great nephews, Colton and Cody Sandefur. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Phillips; her sisters, Mozelle Beazley, Evelyn Addison, Vera Pettit, Ardie Romano and Opal Bray . Funeral services will be held 2:00pm, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home with visitation Monday evening from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Burial will be at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
JUN
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
