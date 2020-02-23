Home

Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Bonnie Nagai


1930 - 2020
Bonnie Nagai Obituary
Bonnie Nagai
1930-2020
Bonnie Nagai, 89, passed away peacefully at home on February 12, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was born on May 1, 1930 to Iwaske and Asa Nagai. Bon is survived by nieces, Mona Nagai, Joyce Baker and her husband Bruce, Mary Gail Nagai Jacobson and her husband Ray; nephew, Don George Nagai and his wife Robie. She is also survived by great nieces, Wendy Baker Hurst and Lori Baker; great nephew, David Ian Jacobson and their families. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home with service beginning at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020
