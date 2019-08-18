|
|
Bonnie "Bops" Noon
1936-2019
Bonnie was born to Willie and Lillian Johnson on March 9,1936 in Prague, Oklahoma where she lived with her family, including her only sibling and older sister Willie Juanita "Biggin" Hinson. In her early pre-teen years she and her family moved to California and then to Phoenix, Arizona.
She attended and graduated from the University of Arizona where as a freshman she met junior U. of A. pre-med student and future husband Dr. George Noon.
Prior to entering college Bonnie was crowned Miss Arizona and later participated in the Miss Universe pageant held in Long Beach, California.
Bonnie and George married on July 18, 1958 and moved to Houston Texas where George was in medical school at Baylor College of Medicine.
During her time in Houston, Bonnie taught school for years and focused on raising her family. She is survived by her husband, her four children: Deanna Noon Chavez, Darryl Noon, Christopher Noon and Kimberlee Noon Pariza, and her 12 grandchildren.
Bops really enjoyed spending time with her husband, kids and all the grandkids both individually and all together as a family. It was important to her to spend time with family, friends and loved ones and she would always plan big family trips to the beaches in Mexico, Florida and Texas, the Rocky Mountains, Europe, South America and the family ranch in the mountains of West Texas.
Bonnie passed away on July 9, 2019. She was witty to the end and her presence on this Earth will be greatly missed, but her spirit will continue to grace us all for generations to come.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Friday August 23, 2019 in the Hankamer Chapel at Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Drive, Houston, TX 77057. **The Hankamer Chapel is the small chapel on the southeast side of the Second Baptist campus.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in memory of Mrs. Noon be directed for Cancer or Alzheimer's research to The Methodist Hospital Foundation, PO Box 4384, Houston, TX 77210-4384.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019