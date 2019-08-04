|
|
Bonnie Mott Parsons
1939-2019
Bonnie Mott Parsons, long-time resident of Houston, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Houston Hospice.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday August 5, 2019 at Prairie Lea Cemetery.
Born October 29,1939, Bonnie graduated from Spring Branch High School in 1957. She continued her education at Texas Christian University before marrying her high school sweetheart, Don Parsons, then moving to Alabama. Don and Bonnie moved back to Houston in the early 1960's where they remained to raise their children and enjoy life.
Bonnie loved being a mother and housewife and excelled at both jobs. She was a member of Fair Haven United Methodist Church, the church's Explorer Sunday School Class, and Royal Oaks Garden Club, all of which she enjoyed greatly. Bonnie cherished her friends from Spring Branch who lovingly refer to themselves as "The Girls".
Family was Bonnie's priority, and she lived an impeccable life of service to those whom she loved.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Don Parsons; son, Allen Parsons; daughter Kathleen Parsons, all of whom are eternally grateful for her love and devotion. Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Monroe Mott; mother, Ruth Haney Mott, and her sister, Samye Nestlerode.
A Memorial Service will be held in the sanctuary on the Fair Haven Campus, a worship community of Chapelwood United Methodist Church on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with a reception to follow in the church's Trinity Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial gifts to be made to Fair Haven United Methodist Church, 1330 Gessner Drive, Houston, Texas 77055, in her name.
Funeral arrangements for Bonnie Mott Parsons are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main, Brenham, Texas 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019