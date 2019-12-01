|
|
Bonnie Rose
1925-2019
Houston resident Bonnie Rose passed away Friday November 29th after a brief illness. Her family wishes to extend their grateful appreciation to both the Baylor/Harris Green Team and the Houston Hospice Purple Team for their excellent and compassionate care during her final weeks. The family sends additional recognition to Bonnie's Physical Therapist for her extraordinary impact on Bonnie's quality of life. A complete obituary will follow after service arrangements are completed.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019