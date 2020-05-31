Bonya Price-Webb1974-2020Bonya passed away on May 26, 2020. Bonya (Ivana) is the beloved daughter of Doris Price-Giles and Major Webb Jr. She was the first born to that union on January 17, 1974. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Laurence Price-Webb, her beloved sister Stephanie Webb, her brothers, Lawrence Webb, and Ronald Ward. Funeral Service will be on Wed. June 3, 2020 in the Chapel of McCoy & Harrison with a viewing from 10:00-11:00 AM & Service to follow @ 11:00 AM. Interment: Private.