Bonya Price-Webb
1974 - 2020
Bonya Price-Webb
1974-2020
Bonya passed away on May 26, 2020. Bonya (Ivana) is the beloved daughter of Doris Price-Giles and Major Webb Jr. She was the first born to that union on January 17, 1974. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Laurence Price-Webb, her beloved sister Stephanie Webb, her brothers, Lawrence Webb, and Ronald Ward. Funeral Service will be on Wed. June 3, 2020 in the Chapel of McCoy & Harrison with a viewing from 10:00-11:00 AM & Service to follow @ 11:00 AM. Interment: Private.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Funeral service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
JUN
3
Service
11:00 AM
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
